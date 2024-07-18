1 person dead, another injured in San Dimas sword attack

One person died and another person was injured in a sword attack in San Dimas Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bassett Court in San Dimas. LASD said a person died at the scene. A possible third person was also injured. The identities of the victims have not been released.

A sword was found near deputies at the scene. KCAL News

No suspect information has been released. The motive of the attack is still under investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)