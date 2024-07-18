1 person dead, another injured in San Dimas sword attack
One person died and another person was injured in a sword attack in San Dimas Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bassett Court in San Dimas. LASD said a person died at the scene. A possible third person was also injured. The identities of the victims have not been released.
No suspect information has been released. The motive of the attack is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)