1 person dead, another injured in San Dimas sword attack

By Danielle Radin

One person died and another person was injured in a sword attack in San Dimas Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. 

The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bassett Court in San Dimas. LASD said a person died at the scene. A possible third person was also injured. The identities of the victims have not been released. 

sword-in-sword-attack.jpg
A sword was found near deputies at the scene. KCAL News

No suspect information has been released. The motive of the attack is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

