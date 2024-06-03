Riverside County sheriff says he's ready to put a felon in the White House

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is throwing his support behind Donald Trump for president, saying in an Instagram video on the weekend, "I think it's time we put a felon in the White House."

The sheriff spent over two minutes talking about his frustrations with state lawmakers and the attorney general in what he calls their leniency on criminals, and lack of support for law enforcement.

In recent years, he said he has been critical of Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature for the demise of the prison system, slashing corrections budgets, letting prisoners out early, and passing laws to make it harder to keep people in prison.

"And I've been critical of our attorney general for seemingly not caring about crime, and really being an embarrassment to law enforcement," Bianco said.

He said for the last 30 years he's been arresting criminals and putting them in jail, keeping them out of neighborhoods and keeping the community safe.

"I gotta be honest, I'm getting tired…I think we need to go big, you know me, go big or go home," he said.

The sheriff has been in the spotlight recently after his department faced the tragic loss of two deputies in on-duty shooting deaths, just weeks apart from one another in 2023. Bianco presided over both memorial services, clearly shaken by their deaths

Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot and killed Dec. 29, 2022 when making a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley. During the memorial service for Cordero, Bianco expressed his frustration with the criminal justice system.

"This tragedy should have been (prevented) by the criminal justice system," Bianco said at the 2023 service. "This suspect was on his third strike in 2021. But instead of receiving a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison, a judge lowered his bail. He failed to appear for sentencing ... and the same judge released him again. We would not be here today if this judge had done her job."

On Jan. 13, 2023, Deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore. He was 30 years old.

"And this love affair our governor and our state legislature has with criminals is based on the belief that criminals aren't responsible for their own actions, but really victims of society, really its our fault, its society's fault, its business's fault, its cops' fault, it might be my fault," Bianco said in the Instagram video.

"I think it's time to put a felon in the White House, Trump 2024 baby," Bianco said. "Let's save this country and make America great again."

Bianco's post and endorsement came a day after Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in a New York court in part over payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence her claims about an alleged decade-old sexual encounter with Trump to prevent the news from impacting the 2016 presidential election.