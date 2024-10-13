Man arrested at checkpoint near Trump rally in Coachella Valley for allegedly possessing illegal firearms

A man from Las Vegas was arrested at a checkpoint near former President Donald Trump's rally in Coachella on Saturday for allegedly having a loaded firearm, a shotgun, and a high-capacity magazine.

The suspect, identified by deputies as 49-year-old Vem Miller, was pulled over in a black SUV at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Celebration Drive Saturday by deputies assigned to Trump's rally.

He was taken into custody without incident, according to deputies. Following the arrest, Miller was booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center on charges of possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Authorities confirmed that this incident did not compromise the safety of former President Trump or the rally attendees.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Deputy Coronado at the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836–1600.