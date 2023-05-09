It's official: Using purple ink, Gov. Walz signs bill that renames stretch of highway after Prince

Gov. Walz signs bill renaming stretch of highway after Prince Gov. Walz signs bill renaming stretch of highway after Prince 02:02

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill into law that renames a stretch of highway to honor the late Minnesota icon Prince.

"I think we can lay to rest that this is the coolest bill signing we'll ever do," Walz said before signing the bill, using purple ink. "I for one am just incredibly grateful to be a part of this celebration. But like so many Minnesotans, I'm just proud that Prince called Minnesota home."

Last week, the Minnesota Senate voted 55-5 to approve renaming Truck Highway 5 from Eden Prairie to Chanhassen to Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. The legislation stipulates the sign must be in purple, of course. The Minnesota House approved the renaming last month.

Chanhassen is home to Paisley Park, Prince's longtime home and recording complex that now serves as a museum dedicated to the Purple One. It's also where the bill was signed, and where Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway will run alongside.

Inside Paisley Park Studios, everything that made Prince who he was to his fans stood out in the room notorious for holding late night and special occasion parties.

"There were a couple of times when i was like, 'Mom, I'm going to go sleep at my best friend's house,' and we would come to Paisley Park and dance all night long," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said.

Today, I signed a bill renaming a state highway in honor of Prince – an artist who transformed the music scene in Minnesota and across the world.



"There are few artists who have had a greater footprint on popular music, style, and artistry than Prince. He transformed the music scene in Minnesota and across the world, and he continues to inspire to this day," Walz said. "Prince was a proud Minnesotan through and through, and it is only fitting that we honor one of the greatest musical and creative icons in the community he called home."

Back outside, talk spread of how dedicating this highway is a tribute to Chanhassen's favorite neighbor, as well as a gift to Minnesota.

"Prince not only gave us his music but he gave us art, energy, beautiful poetry with his lyrics, and he was a constant symbol of peace, love and unbridled joy in a world where we are often left, and i quote, 'standing alone in a world that is so cold,'" Rep. Lucy Rehm (DFL-Chanhassen), the bill's author, said.

Family members say the road has special significance to his art, as well.

"He rode up and down this highway all the time with his new music. He tested it all out. He would ride around with his engineers and see how it sounded inside the car," Prince's sister, Sharon Nelson, said.

The Bill passed the house on April 21, the seventh anniversary of Prince's death. Minnesota senate approved the legislation last week.

"I think if Prince he was alive he would give me a smirk and say, 'Hey, you did a good job on this,"" security Mark Webster said.

MnDOT made a special exception for purple signs designating the highway.