Porter Ranch twins in critical and grave condition after found in backyard pool
Around 10:34 a.m. Thursday, first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a Porter Ranch home to four-year-old twins unresponsive in their backyard pool.
An LAFD spokesperson said As LAFD dispatchers provided telephone CPR guidance, LAFD Firefighter/Paramedics arrived at the 10000 block of Des Moines Avenue home to continue advanced life support.
Paramedics transported the boys to a regional Pediatric Trauma Center. One boy was in critical condition and the other was in grave condition.
