Watch CBS News
Local News

Porter Ranch twins in critical and grave condition after found in backyard pool

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Around 10:34 a.m. Thursday, first responders with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a Porter Ranch home to four-year-old twins unresponsive in their backyard pool.

An LAFD spokesperson said As LAFD dispatchers provided telephone CPR guidance, LAFD Firefighter/Paramedics arrived at the 10000 block of Des Moines Avenue home to continue advanced life support. 

Paramedics transported the boys to a regional Pediatric Trauma Center. One boy was in critical condition and the other was in grave condition.

porter-ranch-pool.jpg
KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 12:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.