Police searching for driver that killed teenager, hospitalized mother and toddler in South LA

Teenager makes impassioned plea for help finding driver who killed her little brother

Teenager makes impassioned plea for help finding driver who killed her little brother

Teenager makes impassioned plea for help finding driver who killed her little brother

With a big laugh and bright smile, 13-year-old Chris Amaya-Pineda lit up the room.

"Chris was very, very loving," his aunt Julie Amaya said. "Never afraid to say 'I love you.'"

And although his family would love to hear his voice one more time, the seventh grader died following a gruesome, fiery crash in South Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

"I know he wants us to be happy so I'm trying my best for him," said his little sister Jadelyn Segura-Amaya.

Jadelyn and Chris, as well as their mother and 2-year-old brother, were driving down 111th Place in the Broadway-Machester area of South L.A. when a silver Mercedes sedan struck the family's SUV. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Mercedes sped through a red light before slamming into Deborah Amaya's SUV.

Witnesses said the suspected hit-and-run driver got out of his car and took off, leaving Deborah and her family trapped in the wreckage.

"I don't really remember much but I just need the guy to turn himself in," said Jadelyn. "I really need that I don't feel angry or anything, I just need him to turn himself in."

Jadelyn made this impassioned plea with her family by her side, as her 2-year-old brother remained hospitalized. Doctors expect her mother will survive after they removed one of her kidneys and treated other internal injuries. However, her baby brother, Damian, isn't doing as well.

"He received a very high impact on his head," said Julie. "His heart stopped for 30 minutes before they got to him ... This bone got very shattered if there is a miracle for him to wake up, he'll be paralyzed."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family with funeral expenses and everything else that will come from this unexpected loss.

"Not only do they have to recover from the seriousness of this accident, they have to recover from the loss of Chris," said their uncle Ivan Jones. "We're praying that Damian will make it."

Investigators are still looking for the suspect. If you know anything about the crash you are urged to contact them. Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit a tip to CrimeStoppers here.

The family asked the driver to turn himself in.

"He knows what happened," Julie said. "He knows what he did and he needs to turn himself in."