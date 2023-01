Teenager makes impassioned plea for help finding driver who killed her little brother Jadelyn and her teeanged brother Chris, as well as their mother and 2-year-old brother, were driving down 111th Place in the Broadway-Machester area of South L.A. when a silver Mercedes sedan struck the family's SUV. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the Mercedes sped through a red light before slamming into Deborah Amaya's SUV. Joy Benedict reports.