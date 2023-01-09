18-month-old, 13-year-old in grave condition following hit-and-run collision in South L.A.

A two-car collision was reported at about 8:18 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in South Los Angeles. KCAL News

Three minors and a woman were hospitalized following a two-car hit-and-run collision in South Los Angeles Monday morning.

A two-car collision was reported just before 8 a.m. at 110 E. 111th Place in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.

Four patients were extricated from an SUV at the scene. Three pediatric patients were reported at the scene, with ages listed as 18 months old; 13 years old; and 16 years old. A 35-year-old woman was also injured.

LAFD Captain Erik Scott said a high-speed collision occurred in the intersection of Main Street and 111th Place, pushing the vehicles southbound. At least one vehicle made contact with a building.

LAFD and LAPD officers responded just before 8 a.m. Monday.

A silver sedan and a silver SUV were involved in the crash. The sedan was engulfed in flames upon firefighters' arrival, and it was quickly extinguished, Scott said.

The SUV had four people inside. A 35-year-old woman was driving and a 16-year-old was in the passenger seat. In the rear of the SUV were an 18-month-old and a 13-year-old.

The two children in the rear of the SUV were in cardiac arrest due to traumatic injuries from the crash, Scott said. Paramedics performed CPR at the scene, and both children were transported to a local hospital in grave condition.

The other two victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

Capt. Scott said the sedan was empty when first-responders arrived. It was believed there was a single driver.

The crash scene was under investigation by the LAPD.

An unidentified male was reportedly seen by witnesses running from the scene with a limp.