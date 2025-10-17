4 Pepperdine students killed in 2023 car collision to be honored at fundraising memorial event

Later today, on the second anniversary of the tragic deaths of four Pepperdine University students who were struck and killed by a speeding car, a fundraising memorial will take place at the Pacific Coast Highway Ghost Tire Memorial.

On October 17, 2023, Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, all seniors at the university, died at the scene of the PCH collision.

The driver of a BMW, speeding along PCH in Malibu, slammed into several parked cars along the shoulder of the roadway, leading the cars to crash into the sorority sisters as they stood on the side of the road, killing them.

An hour-long remembrance event, taking place on Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. at PCH and Webb Way, is to launch fundraising efforts for the installation of memorial benches at Point Dume to honor the four women.

Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams. CBS LA

The project began as Vinita Weir's wish, in memory of her daughter, and has expanded to honor all four victims.

Point Dume was selected as the memorial site because it was one of Asha Weir's favorite places, and the inspiration for a poem she wrote, "For a Moment of Peace."

Two custom benches overlooking the bluffs and the ocean will feature plaques with a QR code linking to a digital memorial honoring the four women, which will also display Weir's poem, according to the GoFundMe Pepperdine Student Memorial page.

The page is also calling for safer roads, as PCH "is a perilous stretch of road."

The remembrance ceremony will include a moment of silence, the release of four white doves, a musical tribute to the victims, and attendees sharing memories or reflections.