4 Pepperdine University students killed in tragic Malibu crash

Four young women from Pepperdine University died after a violent crash along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway near Carbon Canyon Road.

Pepperdine University released the following statement Wednesday morning:

After receiving the tragic news of a fatal accident near the Malibu campus last night, Pepperdine University has reason to believe the four individuals who were killed on Pacific Coast Highway were Seaver College students.

The University is in contact with authorities and will assist with the notifications of family members when appropriate. Our community has experienced a tremendous loss and encourages everyone to prioritize their health and well-being.

The driver who allegedly struck the four women has been identified as Frazier Michael Bohm, 22. He was arrested for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence police said.

According to investigators, Bohm lost control of his four-door sedan and plowed into three parked cars before ricocheting and killing four women, who were sorority sisters, standing on the side of the road.

An aerial view of the crash Tuesday night. KCAL News

The sheriff's department confirmed the deaths and said at least four vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities said speed was likely a factor in the crash. They clarified that there is no indication that Bohm was involved in any street racing and driver impairment is still under investigation.

Two other victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions. Pacific Coast Highway remained closed throughout the early morning from Carbon Canyon to Las Flores Canyon in both directions for the investigation and reopened around 10 a.m.

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, LASD Capt. Jennifer Seetoo said speed along PCH continues to be a top concern. With exasperation, she said, "With this recent tragedy we really need to talk about Malibu and PCH."

She brought up other tragic deaths along the stretch of the road, specifically one in 1997 and another in 2010.

"There's too many people on this stretch of the highway that have been killed," said Seeboo.

She said her department is ensuring people are educated about the dangers of the PCH – and drivers need to slow down.

Enforcement is also a big part, with speed cameras under consideration. "We have to look at law enforcement differently. We have got to change with the times," said Seeboo.

"That's my call to action, to the community. Let's partner together to save lives. Elected officials, I need your help. Let's partner together and save lives."

Anyone with information about this crash was asked to call the traffic investigations office at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.

