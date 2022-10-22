Pair of suspects arrested for several armored vehicle robberies

Authorities on Friday arrested two men wanted in connection with a series of robberies targeting armored vehicles throughout the Southland.

The joint investigation, which involved detectives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Gardena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Enforcement Bureau, was able to located two men who allegedly are responsible for at least three robberies.

Gregory James, 47, of San Pedro, was arrested at a motel in the 17200 block of Downey Avenue in Bellflower, while Compton resident Lamond Akins, 30, was arrested at a residence in the 1600 block of W. 121st Street in Los Angeles.

Both were arrested pursuant to a federal criminal complaint charging them with Hobbs Act robbery and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities were able to locate numerous pieces of evidence tying the two men to the robberies at both locations.

"Akins is also the registered owner of a black Chevy Malibu, which is consistent with the vehicle used during the robbery," an affidavit on the case said. "Cell phone records for James' cell phone place him in the location of the ... robbery at the time of the robbery."

One of the robbery instances occurred in Harbor City on Monday, when the suspects shot an armored vehicle guard outside of a Bank of America before making off with stolen cash.

As they continue to investigate, detectives will work to determine if the two are related to any similar robberies in Southern California. Anyone with information was asked to contact the LASD Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7150.