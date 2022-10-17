1 hospitalized after attempted robbery at Bank of America in Harbor City

Authorities investigating shooting at Bank of America in Carson

Authorities investigating shooting at Bank of America in Carson

Authorities investigating shooting at Bank of America in Carson

Authorities are investigating reports of an attempted robbery at a Bank of America in Harbor City, near Carson.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of the bank located on W. Sepulveda Boulevard and S. Vermont Avenue at around 11:20 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear, however, early reports indicate that a passenger of the Loomis armored vehicle parked near the entrance of the bank was shot.

Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that one person was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the incident.

The shooting did not happen inside of the bank.

Authorities did not provide any information on the suspects involved in the shooting.

It was unclear what, if anything, the suspects made off with before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information asked to call the LASD's Carson Station at 310-830-1123.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.