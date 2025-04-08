KCAL News issues Next Weather Alert ahead of warming trend in Southern California

As Southern California prepares for above normal temperatures, KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for the Inland Empire and the valleys through Friday.

The warming trend will begin Tuesday and will remain in the region until the weekend. Temperatures in areas like the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys could be in the 80s and 90s.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for areas of Southern California, including the valleys and Inland Empire, as above normal temperatures are expected to bring heat. KCAL News

KCAL News issues a Next Weather Alert to keep communities up to date about weather events that might impact daily life. The National Weather Service has not issued any heat-related advisories yet.

KCAL News Meteorologist Amber Lee said the last time Southern California had a high-pressure system causing extreme heat was October 2024. Temperatures at that time were 10 to 20 degrees warmer than the average.

Temperature highs for Tuesday in comparison to the average for this time of year:

Downtown LA: High 77 degrees, average 72 degrees

Woodland Hills: High 85 degrees, average 77 degrees

Ontario: High 85 degrees, average 75 degrees

Santa Ana: High 76 degrees, average 73 degrees

Lancaster: High 81 degrees, average 71 degrees

Lee recommends people take caution during peak heat hours and try to limit physical activity outside to the earlier part of the day.