Nationwide debate over Jurupa Valley transgender athlete's eligibility in CIF finals continues

The nationwide debate over a Jurupa Valley transgender high school student's eligibility in the upcoming CIF state finals continued on Tuesday as President Trump took to social media to share his thoughts on the matter.

He threatened to withhold substantial federal funding from the state if leaders don't follow his executive order to recognize two genders.

The president also said that Governor Gavin Newsom is illegally allowing men to play in women's sports after AB Hernandez secured a spot in the state championships in girl's track and field.

"THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS," said Mr. Trump's post on Truth Social. "The Governor, himself, said it is 'UNFAIR.' I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!"

Transgender athlete AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley wins the girls long jump at 19-3 1/2 (5.88m) during the CIF Southern Section Masters Meet at Moorpark High School on May 24, 2025 in Moorpark, California. Getty Images

A spokesperson for Hernandez's family spoke with CBS News Los Angeles on Tuesday, saying that she's unsure why so many people are worried about her participation in high school sports when the world is facing much bigger issues.

"First of all, it's bullying and discriminatory," said Kathie Moehlig, the founder and executive director of Trans Family Support Services, speaking on behalf of the family. "This person was voted into an office to work for all the people, and you're gonna spend your time picking on a child?"

She said the ordeal has been difficult on everyone in the family.

"It's breaking mom's heart to have to have these conversations with her kiddo all the time about the hate and discrimination that's coming," Moehlig said.

Hernandez's mother clashed with critics at a recent track meet, including Sonja Shaw, the Chino Valley Unified School District President who is also running for State Superintendent of Schools.

"I didn't go looking for a fight with her, but she sent cease and desist," Shaw said while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles. "Last week she did a formal complaint on me."

She says that her issue isn't about biological boys competing against girls, it's about the adults who condone it.

"It's common sense: boys are boys, girls are girls. ... They should be competing in their own divisions and using their own restrooms and that's all we've been fighting for," Shaw said.

AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley competes in the girls high jump during the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Track and Field preliminaries at Nathan Shapell Memorial Stadium at Yorba Linda High School on May 10, 2025 in Yorba Linda, California. Getty Images

Advocates like Juli Stowers, a teacher and parent, was among those who attended that same meet to support Hernandez.

"To be taking this kind of heat, literally while you are competing, it's incredible," she said. "I mean, she's incredibly strong emotionally to be able to do this."

Stowers believes it's wrong for adults to publicly harass and misgender Hernandez.

On Tuesday, the California Interscholastic Federation, or CIF, released a statement on the matter, appearing to toe the line.

"Under the pilot entry process, any biological female student-athlete who would have earned the next qualifying mark for one of their Section's automatic qualifying entries in the CIF State meet, and did not achieve the CIF State at-large mark in the finals at their Section meet, was extended an opportunity to participate in the 2025 CIF State Track and Field Championships," said CIF's statement, in part. "The CIF believes this pilot entry process achieves the participation opportunities we seek to afford our student-athletes."

Gov. Newsom responded to the policy, saying it was a reasonable and respectful way to navigate the complex issue.