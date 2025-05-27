Trump wants to block funding for California over trans athlete participation

President Trump is pressuring California officials to prevent a transgender student from competing in the girls' state track and field finals there, threatening to withhold funding if they don't comply.

Without naming the student, Mr. Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday, advising that federal funding "will be held back, maybe permanently," if state and local authorities don't do as he says. The president signed an executive order in February banning transgender girls and women from competing on sports teams that match their gender identity, and stating that it's the policy of the U.S. to "rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities."

Mr. Trump said he'll be speaking with California Gov. Gavin Newsom about the situation soon, although it's unclear if they have a call scheduled.

"California, under the leadership of Radical Left Democrat Gavin Newscum, continues to ILLEGALLY allow 'MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN'S SPORTS,'" the president wrote on social media, adding that California is allowing a trans student to compete.

"THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS," Mr. Trump continued. "Please be hereby advised that large scale Federal Funding will be held back, maybe permanently, if the Executive Order on this subject matter is not adhered to. The Governor, himself, said it is 'UNFAIR.' I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go??? In the meantime I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, to not allow the transitioned person to compete in the State Finals. This is a totally ridiculous situation!!!"

The White House did not immediately respond with further details about the student or the president's intention to speak with Newsom.

AB Hernandez, a high school junior track and field athlete at Jurupa Valley High School, has received significant national attention after winning the long jump and triple jump at the CIF Southern Section Division III finals earlier this month, according to the posted results. Hernandez's participation has been met with backlash from conservative groups who say the high school junior shouldn't be competing on the girls' team.

"As previously stated, JUSD is required to follow both California law and CIF policy regarding school athletics," Jurupa Unified School District said in a statement provided to CBS News. "Both state law and CIF policy currently require that students be permitted to participate in athletic teams and competitions consistent with their gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil's records. We remain committed to following the law as written and ensuring that all students are granted the rights afforded to them in a safe and welcoming environment."

Keeping "men out of women's sports" was a frequent refrain for Mr. Trump on the campaign trail, something he's trying to follow through on in office.

Last month, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit against Maine's Department of Education for "discriminating against women by failing to protect women in women's sports" in what Attorney General Pam Bondi alleged is a violation of Title IX. Bondi said when the lawsuit was filed that more suits against other states could come.