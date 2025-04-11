Menendez brothers expected to have resentencing hearing in Van Nuys courthouse

Erik and Lyle Menendez are expected to have a resentencing hearing Friday morning in Van Nuys after spending more than 30 years behind bars.

Judge Michael Jesic will be presiding over the case at 10 a.m. to hear arguments of Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's request to have former DA George Gascon's initial resentencing motion withdrawn.

Erik Menendez and his brother Lyle listen during a pre-trial hearing, on Dec. 29, 1992, in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hills, Calif. VINCE BUCCI/AFP via Getty Images

It is unclear if the brothers will be present during the hearing.

Erik and Lyle were convicted of first-degree murder without the possibility of parole for the 1989 killings of their parents in Los Angeles. The resentencing hearing is one way they are hoping to gain freedom.

The judge has ordered no video or photograph inside the courtroom and members of the public will be selected using a lottery system to sit inside.

Additional hearings are also scheduled to take place on April 17 and 18.

Over the years, the brothers have maintained that they killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in self-defense after suffering years of abuse.

Aside from the resentencing hearings, the Menendez brothers are also hoping to possibly secure freedom through clemency. Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the ordered a state parole board to perform a risk assessment to determine if they continue to pose a risk to public safety.

The clemency hearing is expected to take place on June 13.