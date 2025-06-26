Watch CBS News
Memorial service to be held in Ontario for slain Baldwin Park Officer Samuel Riveros

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Memorial services will be held Thursday morning for slain Baldwin Park Police Officer Samuel Riveros, who was fatally shot last month.  

Family, members from the Baldwin Park Police Department, and state and federal law enforcement officials will gather at the Toyota Arena in Ontario for the service.

Riveros, 35, a nine-year veteran of the department, was shot and killed on May 31 while responding to a home after receiving reports of a man with a rifle.

screenshot-2025-06-06-143653.png
Baldwin Park Police Department

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, when officers found the suspect, he "immediately" opened fire on them. Two officers were shot during the incident, as well as the suspect. The officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital, where Riveros was later pronounced dead.

A man was also found dead at the home with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 43-year-old Darius Wong, a Hacienda Heights man and father of two.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing at two other Baldwin Park police officers.

At his first court appearance, Medina-Berumen was ordered to remain in jail without bail until his arraignment on July 31.

During a news conference after the incident, Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez referred to Riveros as an "amazing guy."

"He answered a call of duty of shots fired to protect our residents in Baldwin Park," Lopez said. "He and his other officer responded and as is customary with any police officer, or any sheriff's deputy, they always respond and go into the fire."

