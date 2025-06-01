Baldwin Park officer shot and killed was 'amazing guy,' police chief says

Authorities provide details on Baldwin Park shooting that left one officer dead, one hospitalized

The law enforcement community in Los Angeles was in mourning on Sunday after a police officer was killed in a shootout Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, officers with the Baldwin Park Police Department responded to reports of a man with a rifle at about 7:12 p.m. on the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue.

The officers found the suspect, and the encounter escalated into a shooting. 2 officers were shot, as well as the suspect.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other officer is in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital, the LASD said on Sunday morning.

The suspect is also in stable condition. He was taken into custody and remains unidentified publicly. The body of a man with a fatal gunshot wound was found at the location of the initial reports. On Saturday, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said it's believed that the suspect was involved in that killing.

The deceased officer remains unidentified publicly as of 10:20 a.m. Sunday. During a news conference on Saturday night, Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert Lopez called the fallen officer an "amazing guy."

"He answered a call of duty of shots fired to protect our residents in Baldwin Park," Lopez said. "He and his other officer responded and as is customary with any police officer, or any sheriff's deputy, they always respond and go into the fire."

Lopez added that the man was an avid Dodgers fan and snowboarder.

On Sunday, Assemblywoman Blanca E. Rubio, who represents Baldwin Park, issued a statement about the tragic event.

"Thank you for the courage you held and the deeply humble decision you made to protect and serve the people of Baldwin Park, may you rest easy," Rubio said in part. "The sacrifices these officers make to keep us safe is unbelievable; something we are reminded of when we witness tragedies such as the one that happened last night."

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell offered his condolences to the family of the officer in a statement.

"This heartbreaking loss is a solemn reminder of the risks officers take every day when protecting their community," he said. "Our hearts are with Baldwin Park PD as they mourn a beloved colleague, and prayers for his wounded colleague. We stand with you during this time of profound grief."

