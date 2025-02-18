Meghan Markle unveils new name for her American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand: As Ever

Meghan Markle's brand is getting a rebrand.

The Duchess of Sussex announced on social media that her previously named lifestyle business 'American Riviera Orchard' is now 'As Ever.'

"Cat's out of the bag. I'm shocked we kept this a secret for so long," Markle said in the video she posted on her Instagram page.

She explained the original name, American Riviera Orchard, limited her business to items manufactured and grown in the Santa Barbara area. American Riviera refers to the Santa Barbara region.

"As Ever essentially means 'as it's always been.' And if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening," Markle said.

The Tig was Markle's lifestyle blog, launched while starred in the television show 'Suits.' The site went dark in 2017 during her courtship with Prince Harry.

The rebrand announcement comes two weeks before the premiere of Markle's Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan.'

The series was initially slated to drop in January but was delayed following the devastating wildfires in Southern California. Markle is a Los Angeles native who lives in Montecito with Prince Harry and their two children.

Netflix said the series produced by Markle "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

Markle also launched a new website for As Ever on Tuesday.

When Markle first launched her brand last year, several high-profile celebrities posted photos on social media after receiving jars of American Riviera Orchard jam. In her Instagram post on Monday, Markle said jam will still be part of her business.

"Of course, there will be fruit preservers. I think we are all clear at this point that jam is my jam," she said.