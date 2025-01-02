Netflix drops trailer for Meghan Markle's new lifestyle show

Meghan Markle is starting off 2025 with a big reveal. On social media, she announced that her new lifestyle reality show premieres Jan. 15 on Netflix.

The trailer for the 8-episode series, "With love, Meghan," dropped Thursday. It shows Markle in the kitchen and garden, sharing tips and tricks as she harvests, cooks, and decorates with friends, and some special guests.

"I've always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it," Markle says in the trailer.

Netflix said the series produced by Markle "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to's and candid conversation with friends, new and old."

Guests include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, with additional acclaimed chefs and special friends. In the trailer, her husband, Prince Harry makes an appearance.

The series' director, Michael Steed, also worked on Anthony Bourdain's "The Mind of a Chef."

The trailer comes a day after Meghan rejoined Instagram after leaving the platform in 2020. She posted a black and white video of herself running on a beach, writing 2025 in the sand.

Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, were married in 2018. The couple was initially part of @KensingtonRoyal, which also included Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales. A year later, Meghan and Harry launched their own account, @SussexRoyal, which was discontinued in 2020, around the time that Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from their official roles.