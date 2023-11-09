Man charged for crash that 1 LASD cadet and injured 24 more

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office charged a 23-year-old man for the Whittier crash that killed one law enforcement cadet and injured 24 others last year.

Prosecutors charged the suspect Nicholas Gutierrez with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, one count of vehicular manslaughter with simple negligence and nine counts of reckless driving causing bodily injury.

If convicted, he can face up to 12 years in prison.

"The charges filed today are a step towards justice for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department," said Sheriff Robert Luna.

Whittier, CA - November 16: Ten Los Angeles County sheriff's cadets were injured Wednesday morning when a driver plowed into them during a morning run in Whittier. The crash occurred near the sheriff training academy, near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Whittier, California. Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The violent crash happened on Nov. 16, 2022, on Mills Avenue, just north of Telegraph Road. The California Highway Patrol said Gutierrez veered onto the wrong side of the road before crashing into a group of 75 cadets out on a training run.

The crash injured 25 recruits, four of whom were in critical condition and another was in grave condition. All but one of the cadets recovered from their injuries.

Alejandro Martinez, 27, died at UCLA Medical Center after an eight-month battle with the severe injuries he sustained during the crash.

"While it won't bring Alejandro back, it is important that the driver be held accountable, and these charges are the first step," Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested Gutierrez shortly after the crash last year. Initially, deputies claimed that Gutierrez crashed into the recruits intentionally. Gutierrez's lawyer said his client fell asleep at the wheel.

He was eventually released due to a lack of evidence.