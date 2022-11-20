1 recruit remains in grave condition, 4 others in critical condition following Whittier crash

Authorities say four recruits remain in critical condition while a fifth is believed to be in grave condition after a Honda CRV hit a group of runners near a sheriff's training academy in the Whittier area earlier in the week.

The crash Thursday left 25 recruits injured. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. As of Sunday, authorities said all but five were released from the hospital.

"At this time, four recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class # 464 still remain in critical condition and the rest have been released from the hospital who suffered non-life-threatening injuries," authorities said in a statement. "We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and speedy recovery, however one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, has suffered setbacks that have left him in grave condition."

Authorities asked the public to keep Martinez and his family in their prayers.

The driver suspected in the crash--identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar--was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer.

He was subsequently released from custody allegedly over a lack of evidence. The case remains open, however.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the training class included recruits from various law enforcement agencies and the group of injured trainees included two each from the Bell and Glendale police departments and one from the Pasadena Police Department. The rest were all sheriff's department trainees.