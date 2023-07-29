Watch CBS News
Deputy recruit struck in tragic crash in Whittier, dies after almost year in critical condition

By Matthew Rodriguez

One of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits struck during the tragic crash in Whittier has died. 

"Our condolences go out to Alejandro's family, friends, and academy classmates. He will forever live in our hearts & never be forgotten," the department said in a statement. 

Alejandro Martinez was part of Academy Class #464. He was running with his cohorts when a driver struck the entire class last November. 

Martinez was in critical condition for the past eight months. 

