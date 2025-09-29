LA Metro to restart TAP-to-Exit program at North Hollywood station

Metro announced that it will soon restart its TAP-to-Exit program at the North Hollywood station, after possible safety concerns prompted the agency to halt its implementation in April.

Launched in May 2024 at the North Hollywood station, the pilot program aimed to decrease crime on Metro trains and buses by requiring riders to tap their cards before exiting the stations. Three months after implementing the system, Metro reported a 90% decrease in loitering at the station and a 12% decrease in crime.

The agency expanded the system to Union Station in February 2025, but paused the implementation two months later after the Los Angeles Fire Department raised concerns about the turnstiles at the exits. Firefighters warned that the system could create bottlenecks at exit gates if an emergency occurred.

In the following months, Metro reported a 67% increase in crime at the North Hollywood stop and a 116% increase in crime at Union Station. At the same time, the agency lost nearly $35,000 in fare revenue at both stations.

After coordinating with LAFD, Metro plans to resume the TAP-to-Exit program following a communication campaign to "ensure a smooth transition."

"We thank Los Angeles Fire Department for their close coordination to bring this effective safety program back to the City of LA.," Metro wrote in a statement. "The TAP-to-Exit program was very effective at transforming behavior along the 14 B-Line stations with reported crime and other issues (fights, drug use and graffiti) having dropped by more than 40 percent on the Transit Watch app."