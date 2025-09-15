Crime on Los Angeles Metro rail lines spikes after Tap-to-Exit system paused

Metro officials are working to quickly reinstate their Tap to Exit program after it was paused weeks ago. In the time since, they've noted a troubling increase in safety incidents and crime.

The pilot program was launched in May 2024, after a string of violent crimes on Metro trains and buses. During the time between its inception and when it was paused at the end of July, data showed a significant decrease of 40% in security concerns.

The pilot program was placed on hold due to a warning over potential safety issues from the Los Angeles Fire Department, including possible bottlenecks at exit gates in the event of an emergency.

However, in the weeks since the program, which required riders to tap their Metro card upon arriving at their destination, they've seen crime numbers skyrocket by 116% at Union Station and 67% in North Hollywood. Metro also reported that it lost nearly $35,000 in fare revenue from both stations.

Los Angeles police also shared crime data that reported a rise in drug activity along the B Line.

Metro officials are working to have the program reinstated as quickly as possible, already submitting a request to LAFD officials in June. They also included engineering and architectural drawings of the gates to address concerns presented by the inspection.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to both Metro and LAFD officials for comment, but has not yet heard back.