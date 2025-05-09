LA Metro D Line subway to close for 2 months for expansion project

As Los Angeles Metro continues work on the D Line Subway Extension Project, the D, or Purple Line will close for a little over two months beginning May 17.

The entire D Line, connecting downtown Los Angeles to the Westside, will be closed from May 17 through July 25 to connect the existing line with the new four-mile extension between Wilshire/ Western and Wilshire/ La Cienega.

The project will include three new subway stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega.

The extension project began in 2019, with final work expected to be completed in 2027.

D Line service will be suspended at the following stations:

Union Station (D Line only; all other Union Station services remain open)

Civic Center/Grand Park (B Line open)

Pershing Square (B Line open)

7th Street/Metro Center (B Line open)

Westlake/MacArthur Park (B Line open)

Wilshire/Vermont (B Line open)

Wilshire/Normandie (Station closed)

Wilshire/Western (Station closed)

Alternate transit options between Union Station and Wilshire/ Vermont:

Metro B Line

Alternate transit for Wilshire/Vermont and Wilshire/Western:

Metro Line 855 Shuttle, running between Wilshire/Vermont, Wilshire/Normandie, and Wilshire/Western. Line 855 will align with B Line schedules.

Additional bus service is available via Metro Lines 720 and 20 along Wilshire Boulevard.