LA Metro D Line subway to close for 2 months for expansion project

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Julie Sharp

KCAL News

As Los Angeles Metro continues work on the D Line Subway Extension Project, the D, or Purple Line will close for a little over two months beginning May 17.

The entire D Line, connecting downtown Los Angeles to the Westside, will be closed from May 17 through July 25 to connect the existing line with the new four-mile extension between Wilshire/ Western and Wilshire/ La Cienega.

The project will include three new subway stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega.

The extension project began in 2019, with final work expected to be completed in 2027.

D Line service will be suspended at the following stations: 

  • Union Station (D Line only; all other Union Station services remain open)
  • Civic Center/Grand Park (B Line open)
  • Pershing Square (B Line open)
  • 7th Street/Metro Center (B Line open)
  • Westlake/MacArthur Park (B Line open)
  • Wilshire/Vermont (B Line open)
  • Wilshire/Normandie (Station closed)
  • Wilshire/Western (Station closed)

Alternate transit options between Union Station and Wilshire/ Vermont:

  • Metro B Line

Alternate transit for Wilshire/Vermont and Wilshire/Western: 

  • Metro Line 855 Shuttle, running between Wilshire/Vermont, Wilshire/Normandie, and Wilshire/Western. Line 855 will align with B Line schedules. 
  • Additional bus service is available via Metro Lines 720 and 20 along Wilshire Boulevard. 
