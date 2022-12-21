LA Mayor Karen Bass tackles homeless crisis with 'Inside Safe' program

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will sign an executive directive Wednesday on homelessness specific to her "Inside Safe" program, dedicated to getting the people living in tents in LA into motel and hotel rooms.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom first launched the idea of placing homeless people in motel and hotel rooms at the start of the pandemic in 2020. He has since encouraged cities and counties to convert motels and other buildings into housing for homeless people.

Advocates for the homeless have welcomed the use of motel rooms, where people can have their own bathroom far away from the clutter of congregated shelters. But they have criticized what they call "sweeps" of encampments that force people to move and separate them from their belongings in the absence of a firm motel room offer.

Tuesday Bass made an appearance at the LA County Board of Supervisors meeting in support of Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn's motion to align County resources with the City's emergency declaration.

"Getting people housed is the number one priority," she said at the meeting.

According to the latest data, an estimated 40,000 people are homeless in LA, a city of nearly 4 million.