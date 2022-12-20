LA Mayor Karen Bass speaks on city's emergency declaration of homelessness

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass gave remarks Tuesday on the city's emergency declaration of homelessness.

Bass made an appearance at the LA County Board of Supervisors meeting in support of Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn's motion to align County resources with the City's emergency declaration.

"Getting people housed is the number one priority," she said Tuesday.

Mayor Bass has signed an executive directive that will cut construction costs for affordable housing.

Projections by researchers say it would take about $8.1 billion a year for 12 years to solve the crisis. There has been roughly $1.2 billion committed by state and federal governments so far.

Experts said the budget needed is doable and is only a small fraction of California's vast funds.

Later in the day, Bass is scheduled to attend a celebration of the inauguration of Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.