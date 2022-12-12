New Los Angeles Mayor Bass declares state of emergency on homelessness in her first official act

In her first official action, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass officially declared a state of emergency on homelessness on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. CBSLA

In a 9 a.m. news conference Monday, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass officially declared a state of emergency on homelessness.

Bass said the declaration would streamline efforts to address the issue, calling it a "seismic shift."

"I will not accept a homelessness crisis that afflicts more than 40,000 individuals and affects every one of us," Bass said from the Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center.

She said she intends to sign a series of executive orders targeting homelessness in the coming days.

Bass said the city will take an aggressive approach to providing temporary housing by leasing apartments and motel rooms.

Monday's declaration was Bass's first official action after she was sworn in on Sunday, Dec. 11 by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The homelessness issue encompasses more than 40,000 people living in trash-strewn encampments or rusty RVs that have spread into virtually every neighborhood.

Bass said in her inauguration speech on Sunday that the many separate arms of government must come together to confront homelessness.

"We must have a single strategy" bringing together "government, the private sector and other stakeholders," Bass said, calling it her mission as mayor.

"I call on the people of our city to not just dream of the L.A. we want, but to participate in making the dream come true," Bass said on Sunday.

Details on the emergency order were in the process of being released Monday, though Bass has previously said she intends to get more than 17,000 homeless people into housing in her first year through a mix of interim and permanent facilities.