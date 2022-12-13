Los Angeles City Council meets for final session before winter recess

Warnings were issued to the crowd against verbal and noise-making disruptions in the chambers as the Los Angeles City Council began its final session Tuesday before winter recess. CBSLA

The chambers were filled to capacity, and more people were assembled outside. At least one protester was removed from chambers.

City Council President Paul Krekorian called a 10-minute recess around 11:45 a.m. after Councilman Kevin de León entered the room.

As with Friday's session, Krekorian could be seen talking to de León at de León's seat at the horseshoe table.

De León had arrived unexpectedly Friday in council chambers to attend for the first time since October, after a recording of a racist conversation among himself and two other city councilmembers and a local labor leader was anonymously leaked.

Friday's appearance caused an interruption in the council meeting. De León then left chambers after about 20 minutes following a private conversation with Council President Paul Krekorian.

De León was also involved in an altercation at a community event later that night on Friday, Dec. 9., when a shoving match occurred.

De León has refused to resign in the wake of the released recording. Former City Council President Nury Martinez resigned, as did L.A. Board of Labor President Ron Herrera. City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who was also on the tape, did not resign -- his final day on the council was Friday.

The source of the recording, which was reportedly surreptitiously made in October 2021, remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Five new members will take part in their first Los Angeles City Council meeting Tuesday.

Tuesday's meeting will welcome a record-breaking number of women on the council. The council is expected to address new L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's declaration of a state of emergency Monday on the city's homelessness issue.

The city council winter recess begins Wednesday and lasts through Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.