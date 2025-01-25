LA County Public Works readies for rainstorm, deploys measures to prevent mud and debris flows in burn areas

As Southern California prepares for a rainy weekend, Los Angeles County Public Works says it is working with state and local agencies to protect against potential mud and debris flows following recent deadly wildfires.

The agency reports that flood control dams, river channels, and stormwater capture systems are fully operational, with maintenance crews on standby to deploy patrols ahead of the storm.

The agency says its engineers have issued a mud and debris forecast that calls for a "Phase 1" for the Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia, Bridge, and Franklin burn areas. This indicates a potential for minor mudslides or debris flows, typically prompting preventive actions such as clearing debris basins, deploying K-rails, and monitoring the affected zones.

In addition to clearing debris from streets, preparing debris basins in the foothills, and protecting the storm drain system from ash and debris, the agency has 15,000 k-rails, 700,000 feet of compost socks, and 50,000 gravel bags ready for deployment in the Palisades and Eaton fire burn zones.

Residents are asked to plan ahead to protect themselves by developing an emergency plan; keeping trash cans and vehicles off the street to allow storm water to travel freely; and remaining indoors, if living in a burn area, if possible. For more information, click here or call 1-800-675-HELP (4357).