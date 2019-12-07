Blackouts, unsuccessful helicopter rescue amid California wildfires
Power was cut to some 172,000 homes and businesses to try to prevent power lines and other equipment from sparking more blazes in the record-setting fire season.
The El Dorado Fire has forced the evacuations of 3,000 residents and has burned more than 7,000 acres.
More than 2 million acres have burned throughout the state, an all-time record.
L.A. County, San Francisco set high temperature marks. "Looks like Mars" at scene of dramatic rescue of hundreds by chopper. Power outages avoided, for now.
The workers laboring to feed America say they're facing wildfires, excruciating heat and the coronavirus at the same time.
A heat wave helped fuel a ferocious spate of fires, costing people their homes and so much more.
Firefighters continue battling several wildfires up and down California that have claimed the lives of at least seven people.
Multiple extremes resemble the chaotic climate future scientists have been warning us about for decades — only it's happening right now.
Another is people refusing to evacuate. One thief grabbed items from a fire commander's car and emptied his bank account.
More than 14,000 exhausted firefighters are battling nonstop flames in the Golden State.
"We simply haven't seen anything like this in many, many years," Governor Gavin Newsom said.
Nearly 12,000 firefighters are battling the blazes, which have already scorched an area three times the size of Los Angeles.
Three major collections of fires — dozens in all – carved their way through forest, canyon country and rural areas in the San Francisco Bay Area and central California.
Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes due to several wildfires that are tearing through countless acres of land in California.
Raging wildfires have sent a thick, heavy layer of smoke across the San Francisco Bay Area.
Some two dozen major blazes burning in blistering heatwave are also putting new pressure on businesses struggling in the coronavirus pandemic.
California's governor said 367 known fires are burning across the state and an area larger than Washington, D.C., has been scorched in Northern California.
Unsettling weather triggered an unusual warning by the weather service of a fire-induced tornado at an out-of-control forest fire that broke out north of Lake Tahoe on Saturday afternoon.
Another large wildfire, the Ranch Fire, could threaten a homeless encampment in an L.A. suburb, neighbors and officials said.
Resolving claims stemming from the 2017 Northern California wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire, among others.
Extreme winds fanned the flames as fires threatened large portions of the Golden State
Warmer, drier conditions have made California's wildfire season longer and more intense
The blaze gobbled up most houses in the tiny town along with its city hall and fire station and was one of several in the Northwest, where hurricane-force winds were forecast.
As more than 8 million preschoolers and kindergarteners head back to school, Sesame Street's Elmo is releasing a new picture book, "Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo's Super Adventure" to teach children how to stay safe while returning to the classroom. Vladimir Duthiers sits down with Elmo to talk about what's in the book and shares some advice everyone can use.
