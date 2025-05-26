KCAL News partners with Medical Mission Adventures for Mental Health Awareness Month | KCAL Cares

With just one week left in May, KCAL News continues their initiative to spotlight local nonprofit organizations working to help people impacted by the wildfires in January.

Each week, a local nonprofit is that works to address both the long-term and immediate mental health needs of children, families and the elderly has been featured. This week's organization is Medical Mission Adventures.

Scan the QR code to access the Medical Mission Adventures website and make a donation. KCAL News

Medical Mission Adventures is a team of local medical professionals who travel to disaster zones to help people suffering from psychological triage and physical injuries.

They've already helped many impacted by the fires, continuing their profound work to help those most in need. Recently, they've visited Maui after their own devastating wildfires in 2023 and have traveled to Ukraine, as their war with Russia continues.

If you know someone struggling or looking for help with mental health, a full list of resources can be found on the KCAL Cares Mental Health Awareness Resources Page.

Last week, KCAL Cares partnered with the Pasadena Senior Center. Prior to that, they partnered with Sycamores, and in the first week of May the Special Needs Network Los Angeles was featured.

Mental Health Awareness Month started in 1949 to help break the stigma surrounding mental health treatment, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

May's initiative is the latest under the KCAL Cares banner, a commitment KCAL News made after the January wildfires. Soon after the Palisades and Eaton fires, KCAL News partnered with the American Red Cross to help raise money for those impacted by the devastation.

We're also hosting Coffee with KCAL, an ongoing segment in which the KCAL News staff connects with communities impacted by the wildfires to help them rebuild and recover.