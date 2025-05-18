KCAL News partners with Pasadena Senior Center for Mental Health Awareness Month | KCAL Cares

May is Mental Health Month and KCAL News continues to partner with local nonprofit organizations to highlight those working to help the people impacted by January's devastating wildfires.

Each week, a local nonprofit that addresses the immediate and long-term mental health needs of children, family and the elderly will be featured. This week's organization is the Pasadena Senior Center.

Scan the QR code to access the Pasadena Senior Center website and make a donation. KCAL News

The Pasadena Senior Center opened its doors more than 65 years ago and has since welcomed seniors from Pasadena, Altadena and all of Southern California. They work to combat mental health threats people face as they grow older and meet the challenge of social isolation head on.

When people are socially isolated, their mental health tends to deteriorate, and Pasadena Senior Center counters that by working to get seniors out of their houses and into a scenario where they can meet new people or learn new things. They provide dozens of activities and classes weekly, including pool sharking, painting and training for the annual Pasadena Senior Games.

Additionally, Pasadena Senior Center serves lunch daily and has been acting as a food pantry for anyone in need in the wake of the wildfires.

If you know someone struggling or looking for help with mental health, a full list of resources can be found on the KCAL Cares Mental Health Awareness Resources Page.

Last week, KCAL Cares partnered with Sycamores. In the first week of May the Special Needs Network Los Angeles was featured.

Mental Health Awareness Month started in 1949 to help break the stigma surrounding mental health treatment, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

May's initiative is the latest under the KCAL Cares banner, a commitment KCAL News made after the January wildfires. Soon after the Palisades and Eaton fires, KCAL News partnered with the American Red Cross to help raise money for those impacted by the devastation.

We're also hosting Coffee with KCAL, an ongoing segment in which the KCAL News staff connects with communities impacted by the wildfires to help them rebuild and recover.