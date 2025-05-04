KCAL News partners with Special Needs Network for Mental Health Awareness Month | KCAL Cares

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and KCAL News is continuing their initiative to highlight local nonprofit organizations that have helped those impacted by January's devastating wildfires.

Each week, a local nonprofit that addresses the immediate and long-term mental health needs of children, family and the elderly will be featured. This week's organization is the Special Needs Network Los Angeles.

San the QR code to access the Special Needs Network Los Angeles website and make a donation. KCAL News

For two decades, SNNLA has been a lifeline, connecting underserved families of children with autism and other developmental disabilities with crucial resources across the globe. Their continued commitment extends to providing vital mental health support to parents and working directly with special needs youth navigating their own mental well-being.

If you know someone struggling or looking for help with mental health, a full list of resources can be found on the KCAL Cares Mental Health Awareness Resources Page.

Mental Health Awareness Month started in 1949 to help break the stigma surrounding mental health treatment, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

May's initiative is the latest under the KCAL Cares banner, a commitment KCAL News made after the January wildfires. Soon after the Palisades and Eaton fires, KCAL News partnered with the American Red Cross to help raise money for those impacted by the devastation.

We're also hosting Coffee with KCAL, an ongoing segment in which the KCAL News staff connects with communities impacted by the wildfires to help them rebuild and recover.