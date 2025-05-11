KCAL News partners with Sycamores for Mental Health Awareness Month | KCAL Cares

As May continues, KCAL News has partnered with another local nonprofit organization, continuing their initiative to highlight those working to help the so many that were impacted by January's devastating wildfires.

Each week, a local nonprofit that addresses the immediate and long-term mental health needs of children, family and the elderly will be featured. This week's organization is the Sycamores.

San the QR code to access the Sycamores website and make a donation. KCAL News

For more than 100 years, Sycamores has been fighting to help vulnerable children and families earn a better life by helping during times of need. It was previously known as two separate entities in the Kiddie Koop and The Pasadena Children's Training Society before a merger in the 2000s, continuing their mission to cultivate hope and resilience by providing a voice to those who are rarely heard, speaking out for policy change on local, state and national levels.

If you know someone struggling or looking for help with mental health, a full list of resources can be found on the KCAL Cares Mental Health Awareness Resources Page.

Last week, KCAL Cares partnered with the Special Needs Network Los Angeles.

Mental Health Awareness Month started in 1949 to help break the stigma surrounding mental health treatment, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

May's initiative is the latest under the KCAL Cares banner, a commitment KCAL News made after the January wildfires. Soon after the Palisades and Eaton fires, KCAL News partnered with the American Red Cross to help raise money for those impacted by the devastation.

We're also hosting Coffee with KCAL, an ongoing segment in which the KCAL News staff connects with communities impacted by the wildfires to help them rebuild and recover.