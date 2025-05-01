Watch CBS News
KCAL News partners with nonprofits helping those impacted by the LA Wildfires | KCAL Cares

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and KCAL Cares is highlighting organizations helping those impacted by the Los Angeles County Wildfires.

We'll feature a local nonprofit each week that addresses the immediate and long-term mental health needs of children, families and the elderly.

You'll meet the mental health champions bringing healing and support as our communities rebuild.

Mental Health Awareness Month started in 1949 to help break the stigma surrounding mental health treatment, according to the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

May's initiative is the latest under the KCAL Cares banner, a commitment KCAL News made after the January wildfires. Soon after the Palisades and Eaton fires, KCAL News partnered with the American Red Cross to help raise money for those impacted by the devastation.

We're also hosting Coffee with KCAL, an ongoing segment in which the KCAL News staff connects with communities impacted by the wildfires to help them rebuild and recover. 

