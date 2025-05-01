Mental Health Resources and Links

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and KCAL Cares is working is a number of local organization to raise money to help their missions, especially following January's deadly wildfires. There are a number of organizations and resources that offer an array of services and support to those who might be struggling or need some help.

Here is a list of resources in Southern California and nationwide:

Los Angeles Department of Mental Health

For 24/7 Help, please call the LADMH Help Line at (800) 854-7771

Access Center for Service Referrals, Crisis Assessments and Field Deployments – available 24/7

Offers Mental health screening and assessment and/or Referral to a service provider. Also:

Crisis counseling

Mobilizing field response teams

Linkages to other services and resources

Emotional Support Warm Line with Trained Active Listeners – available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (option 2 when calling the Help Line).

Veteran Line for Mental Health Support and Connection to Veteran Programs – available 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily (option 3 when calling the Help Line).

Additional help lines and resources

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): (800) 950-6264; NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

Didi Hirsch Center provides psychological and psychiatric services to children and adults.