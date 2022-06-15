Karen Bass pulls ahead of Rick Caruso in race for LA Mayor

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass has pulled ahead of billionaire developer Rick Caruso, as ballot-counting continued in the mayoral primary election, though they are still likely to face each other in November's runoff election.

According to the county's election results website, Bass had 41.05% of the vote with Caruso following at 38.29%

Councilman Kevin de León, who is also running for mayor, is in a distant third place.

With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.