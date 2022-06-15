Karen Bass pulls ahead of Rick Caruso in race for LA Mayor

Watch CBS News
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass has pulled ahead of billionaire developer Rick Caruso, as ballot-counting continued in the mayoral primary election, though they are still likely to face each other in November's runoff election. 

According to the county's election results website, Bass had 41.05% of the vote with Caruso following at 38.29%

Councilman Kevin de León, who is also running for mayor, is in a distant third place. 

With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 5:01 PM

