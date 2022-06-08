California Primary 2022: Full Coverage

California Primary 2022: Full Coverageget the free app
CBS Los Angeles is your home for California Primary 2022 coverage! From the moment polls close at 8pm, we'll be with you with the latest results and analysis on CBS2, KCAL9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
Results Pages
CBS News Projections: U.S. House
CBS News projections in House primaries:
CA 25: Raul Ruiz (D) advances to general election
CA 26: Julia Brownley (D) advances to general
CA 27: Christy Smith (D) and Mike Garcia (R) both advance to general
CA 49: Mike Levin (D) advances to general
CA 45: Jay Chen (D) and Michelle Steel (R) both advance to general
Republican Brian Dahle advances in race for governor
(AP) -- Republican Brian Dahle advances to the November general election for governor of California against Gavin Newsom.
Villanueva, Luna lead in polls for LA County Sheriff race
(AP) — Incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva controls a slight lead over former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.
Villanueva currently controls 30% of the vote with Luna close behind with 28%.
Caruso, Bass leading in polls for LA Mayoral race
(AP) — Less than an hour after polls closed local billionaire Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass are the top two candidates for the LA Mayoral race.
Early data shows Caruso with a slight lead, controlling 40.6% of the vote. Bass is right behind with 38.2%. The third high-profile candidate Councilmember Kevin de Leon has only captured 7% of the vote.
Political analysts weigh in
Loyola Marymount University political science professor Fernando Guerra, law expert on elections Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson and USC political science professor Jennifer Cryer join us on our ongoing coverage of the 2022 Primary.
Alex Padilla advances to November election for U.S. Senate
(AP) — Democrat Alex Padilla advances to November general election for U.S. Senate in California.
Gov. Gavin Newsom advances to November election
(AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom advances to November general election for governor in California.
Newsom cruised to an easy primary victory. Early returns Tuesday showed the first-term Democrat with 59% of the votes to advance to a runoff in November. His likely opponent will be little-known Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. He was a distant second with 18%.
Newsom looked vulnerable last year after more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office. But he easily defeated that recall and now is an overwhelming favorite to win re-election.
Polls are now closed
It's election night In California. The votes are in and we are live as the ballots are being counted.