California Primary 2022: Full Coverage

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS Los Angeles is your home for California Primary 2022 coverage! From the moment polls close at 8pm, we'll be with you with the latest results and analysis on CBS2, KCAL9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.

Results Pages

Governor / Lt. Governor

State Assembly / State Senate

LA Mayor / LA Sheriff

U.S. Senate / U.S. House

All Other Races

 

CBS News Projections: U.S. House

CBS News projections in House primaries:
CA 25: Raul Ruiz (D) advances to general election
CA 26: Julia Brownley (D) advances to general
CA 27: Christy Smith (D) and Mike Garcia (R) both advance to general
CA 49: Mike Levin (D) advances to general
CA 45: Jay Chen (D) and Michelle Steel (R) both advance to general

By Bj Dahl
 

Republican Brian Dahle advances in race for governor

(AP) -- Republican Brian Dahle advances to the November general election for governor of California against Gavin Newsom. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Villanueva, Luna lead in polls for LA County Sheriff race

(AP) — Incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva controls a slight lead over former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

CBSLA

Villanueva currently controls 30% of the vote with Luna close behind with 28%. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Caruso, Bass leading in polls for LA Mayoral race

(AP) — Less than an hour after polls closed local billionaire Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass are the top two candidates for the LA Mayoral race.  

CBSLA

Early data shows Caruso with a slight lead, controlling 40.6% of the vote. Bass is right behind with 38.2%. The third high-profile candidate Councilmember Kevin de Leon has only captured 7% of the vote. 

By CBSLA Staff
 

Political analysts weigh in

Loyola Marymount University political science professor Fernando Guerra, law expert on elections Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson and USC political science professor Jennifer Cryer join us on our ongoing coverage of the 2022 Primary.  

Election Day: Political experts weigh in 06:18
By CBSLA Staff
 

Alex Padilla advances to November election for U.S. Senate

(AP) — Democrat Alex Padilla advances to November general election for U.S. Senate in California.   

CBSLA
 

Gov. Gavin Newsom advances to November election

(AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom advances to November general election for governor in California.   

Newsom cruised to an easy primary victory. Early returns Tuesday showed the first-term Democrat with 59% of the votes to advance to a runoff in November. His likely opponent will be little-known Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle. He was a distant second with 18%. 

Newsom looked vulnerable last year after more than 1.7 million voters signed a petition to recall him from office. But he easily defeated that recall and now is an overwhelming favorite to win re-election. 

CBSLA
 

Polls are now closed

It's election night In California. The votes are in and we are live as the ballots are being counted.  

Election Day: The polls are closed 03:06
By Bj Dahl
CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

