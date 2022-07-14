Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Donald Trump, dies at 73

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former President Donald Trump 's first wife Ivana Trump was found dead in her Manhattan apartment Thursday.

She was 73.

Police say the death is not considered suspicious and it appears she died of natural causes.

At 12:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to her apartment for a wellness check. They found her there deceased. Sources tell CBS2 she was found on a staircase. There's no indication that she fell. Again, police say the death is not considered suspicious.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner saw Eric Trump as he left the apartment.

"It's a very sad day, a very sad day," he said.

Donald Trump announced Ivana's death on Truth Social.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City. She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" he wrote.

Eric, her third and youngest child with Donald Trump, posted an old family phot on Instagram.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," Eric Trump wrote.

LINK: Read more from CBS News

Ivana Trump was said to be a workaholic, who was involved in so many businesses and causes in New York City. She was Donald Trump's first wife. They divorced in 1992.

In 2017, she spoke to Jim Axelrod and said her ex-husband was still a big part of her life. She told Axelrod they spoke at least once a week, and he continued to ask her advice.

"What does he ask you about?" Axelrod asked.

"He asks me should I tweet, should I not tweet," she said.

"And what have you told him?" Axelrod asked.

"I told him he should tweet," she said.

She grew up in the former Czechoslovakia, and married Donald Trump in 1977. The couple's divorces was the subject of major New York City tabloid fodder. Ivana went very public with her divorce battle.

"If you're good to him, he's good. If you're not, he's dead to you," she said.

But the two had an amicable settlement.

Ivana was a former model and went on to became a fashion and jewelry designer. She even mad a memorable appearance in the hit movie "The First Wives Club."

Ivana says she turned down an ambassador's post to the Czech republic when Trump was president. She said she was enjoying the life she led.