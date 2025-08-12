Hollywood fatal hit-and-run suspect makes first court appearance, ordered by judge not to drive

The suspect who was arrested last week for allegedly killing a woman in a Hollywood hit-and-run collision made his first court appearance Tuesday morning and remains free on $50,000 bail with an order in place not to drive.

Davontay Robins was arrested at his home, not far from the Sunset Boulevard and Gardner Street deadly crash site, nearly one month after it happened.

The husband and the father of 37-year-old Erika "Tilly" Edwards were at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, seeking justice for Tilly.

Tilly's husband, Kris Edwards, and her father Tony, gather outside the downtown Los Angeles courthouse after the hit-and-run suspect, Davontay Robins, makes his first court appearance. KCAL News

Tilly's husband, Kris Edwards, said being in the courtroom with the alleged suspect was difficult and painful. "I was surprised that he was out on bail and that his bail was set so low. Like, it cost me more to bury her than it did for him to get out. Explain that to me," Edwards said. He was also dismayed at the postponement of Robins' arraignment for nearly two months.

Davontay Robins at an Aug. 12, 2025, downtown Los Angeles court appearance. KCAL News

The crash happened on June 29 around 9 p.m. when Tilly was struck by a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon when police say she was likely standing at the door of her car, waiting for the vehicle to pass, when she was hit and dragged more than 160 feet down the street.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives said they made the connection to Robins as the suspect through security camera footage and an anonymous tip.

Investigators located the G-Wagon at a body shop, which they believe Robins brought the car to repair the damage sustained in the crash. They said that some of the parts of the car had already been removed, and that there was spray paint on a portion of the vehicle's exterior.

At the time of the accident, friends said Tilly was on her way home from a dance performance fundraiser for the LGBTQ Center, which was being hosted by one of her students.

Robins was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and for driving on a suspended license. His arraignment court date was set for October 16.

"He should spend a lot of time in jail. He should be gone for a long time … she's not coming back," Tilly's father Tony said after Tuesday's court hearing.

Erika and Kris Edwards Kris Edwards