Arrest made in Hollywood hit-and-run crash that left 37-year-old woman dead

After more than a month of investigation, Los Angeles police have announced an arrest in the deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 37-year-old woman dead in Hollywood in late June.

The crash happened on June 29 at around 9 p.m., when Erika "Tilly" Edwards was struck by a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon in the 7500 block of W. Sunset Boulevard, police said at the time.

Since then, police have continued their search for the suspect, which finally culminated in an arrest back on July 22, nearly a month after investigators first told CBS News Los Angeles that they believed they had a person if interest connected to the crash.

The scene after the hit-and-run crash on June 29, 2025. KCAL News

He was identified by LAPD detectives as Davontay Robins on Wednesday. Police said that he was arrested at his home, which is not far from the scene of the crash. They said they made the connection by using security camera footage in the area and after they received an anonymous tip.

Investigators located the G Wagon at a body shop, which they believe Robins brought the car to in order to repair the damage sustained in the crash. They said that some of the parts of the car had already been removed, and that there was spray paint on a portion of the vehicle's exterior.

In the days after the tragedy, family and friends gathered to remember their beloved Tilly, who they said always strived to make people feel like they were loved and achieving the best in their own lives.

"She was truly someone who just met people where they were at," said her friend Yasmine Mzayek at a candlelight vigil days after the crash. "She believed in knowing that everyone was doing their best."

They say that she was on her way home from a pole dance performance at a fundraiser ffor the LGBTQ Center, which was being hosted by one of her students.

Kris and Erika Edwards. Kris Edwards

Edwards' husband Kris also spoke with CBS News Los Angeles, disclosing the series of events that led to the tragic discovery of his wife's death.

He said that Tilly changed his life for the better, opening him up to new things he never would have experienced without her love.

"She taught me how to do for love and not for expectation. ... She chased art and beauty for no reason but to experience it. She just opened my eyes to everything," he said. "She made me into the loving, accepting human I am."

Robins was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and for driving on a suspended license. He was released after posting $52,000 bond, according to jail records.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says that the case is currently being filed.