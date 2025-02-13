Here's how many inches of rain fell on LA County so far

The National Weather Service has released its latest data about how much rain Los Angeles County received as the brunt of the "largest storm of the season" continues through Southern California.

In the days leading up to the storm's arrival, the NWS forecasted the heaviest rain to arrive at 4 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m., with Meterorlogist Aerial Cohen predicting a quick burst of activity during the five-hour timeframe.

With estimates ranging between 1.5 and 3 inches, here's the NWS data from 10 p.m. Thursday:

LA County Metro 1H 3H 6H 12H 24H 48H 5D Monte Nido FS 0 0 0.94 2.91 3.77 3.89 3.89 Big Rock Mesa 0 0 0.63 1.19 1.93 2.13 2.13 Bel Air 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Culver City 0 0 0.47 1.04 1.59 1.73 1.73 Beverly Hills 0 0.01 0.98 2.07 2.64 2.85 2.85 Hollywood Reservoir 0 0 1.11 2.22 2.81 2.92 2.92 South Gate 0 0 0.73 1.31 1.99 2.09 2.09 Dominguez Water Co. 0 0 0.58 1.1 1.49 1.74 1.74 La Habra Heights 0 0.04 0.67 1.41 2.2 2.28 2.28 Downtown Los Angeles 0 0 1.33 2.2 2.8 2.86 2.86















LA County Valleys 1H 3H 6H 12H 24H 48H 5D Agoura 0 0.01 0.55 2.01 2.48 2.58 2.58 Chatsworth Reservoir 0.01 0.1 0.23 0.44 0.77 0.86 0.86 Canoga Park 0 0 0.43 1.65 2.04 2.12 2.12 Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland 0 0.01 1.06 2.82 3.57 3.81 3.81 Pacoima Dam 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hansen Damn 0 0.01 0.75 1.44 1.93 2 2 Newhall-Soledad 0 0.08 0.63 2.09 2.79 2.79 2.79 Saugus 0 0.08 0.45 1.15 1.34 1.34 1.34 Del Valle 0 0.13 0.32 1.22 1.72 1.75 1.75















LA County Mountain and Foothills 1H 3H 6H 12H 24H 48H 5D Mt. Wilson 0.01 0.04 0.84 1.79 2.7 2.77 2.77 Inspiration PT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 W. FK. Heliport 0 0 1.26 3.67 5.36 5.4 5.4 Santa Anita Dam 0 0.04 1.18 2.48 3.5 3.58 3.58 San Gabriel Dam 0 0.08 1.54 3.9 5.55 5.55 5.55 Morris Dam 0 0.05 1.33 3.82 4.81 4.89 4.89 Big Dalton Dam 0 0.08 1.3 2.87 3.97 4.01 4.01 Crysal Lake 0 0.08 1.77 3.27 5.44 5.51 5.51 Opids Camp 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sierra Madre City Yard 0 0.02 1.34 2.34 2.96 2.96 2.96 Tanbark 0 0.17 1.41 3.45 4.81 4.85 4.85 San Antonio Dam 0 0 0 0 0 0.01 0.06 Mill Creek 0 0 0.38 0.76 1.17 1.17 1.17 Chilao 0 0.01 0.42 0.95 1.18 1.23 1.23 Mt. Baldy 0 0.23 1.59 3.06 4.38 4.47 4.47 Whitaker Peak 0 0.01 0.07 0.89 1.26 1.26 1.26 Warm Springs 0 0.02 0.2 1.45 2.47 2.75 2.75 Acton 0 0 0.5 1.14 1.23 1.23 1.23 Camp 9 0 0.16 0.62 1.63 2.63 2.78 2.78















LA County San Gabriel Valley 1H 3H 6H 12H 24H 48H 5D LA City College 0 0 1.23 2 2.56 2.64 2.64 Eagle Rock Reservoir 0.01 0.03 1.6 2.81 3.86 3.9 3.9 Eaton Wash at Loftus 0 0.01 1.34 2.65 3.64 3.65 3.65 Mt. Olive High School 0 0.01 1.21 2.78 3.58 3.62 3.62 San Gabriel R. at VLY 0 0.01 1.11 1.74 2.63 2.64 2.64 Eaton Dam 0 0.04 1.05 2.47 3.19 3.23 3.23 Walnut CK S.B. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Puddingstone DIV 0 0.12 1.18 2.16 3.03 3.07 3.07 Santa Fe Dam 0 0.07 1.14 2.49 3.31 3.34 3.34 Whittier Hills 0 0.1 0.74 1.41 2.21 2.32 2.32 Claremont 0 0.18 1.4 2.67 3.43 3.54 3.54

The heavy rainfall prompted evacuation warnings in not only Los Angeles County's recent burn scars — Eaton and Palisades fires — but also in Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties.

LA County's High Desert communities also saw rain but totals were less than an inch.