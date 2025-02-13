Watch CBS News
Here's how many inches of rain fell on LA County so far

By Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

The National Weather Service has released its latest data about how much rain Los Angeles County received as the brunt of the "largest storm of the season" continues through Southern California.

In the days leading up to the storm's arrival, the NWS forecasted the heaviest rain to arrive at 4 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m., with Meterorlogist Aerial Cohen predicting a quick burst of activity during the five-hour timeframe. 

With estimates ranging between 1.5 and 3 inches, here's the NWS data from 10 p.m. Thursday:

LA County Metro1H3H6H12H24H48H5D
Monte Nido FS000.942.913.773.893.89
Big Rock Mesa000.631.191.932.132.13
Bel Air0000000
Culver City000.471.041.591.731.73
Beverly Hills00.010.982.072.642.852.85
Hollywood Reservoir001.112.222.812.922.92
South Gate000.731.311.992.092.09
Dominguez Water Co.000.581.11.491.741.74
La Habra Heights00.040.671.412.22.282.28
Downtown Los Angeles001.332.22.82.862.86








LA County Valleys1H3H6H12H24H48H5D
Agoura00.010.552.012.482.582.58
Chatsworth Reservoir0.010.10.230.440.770.860.86
Canoga Park000.431.652.042.122.12
Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland00.011.062.823.573.813.81
Pacoima Dam0000000
Hansen Damn00.010.751.441.9322
Newhall-Soledad00.080.632.092.792.792.79
Saugus00.080.451.151.341.341.34
Del Valle00.130.321.221.721.751.75








LA County Mountain and Foothills1H3H6H12H24H48H5D
Mt. Wilson0.010.040.841.792.72.772.77
Inspiration PT0000000
W. FK. Heliport001.263.675.365.45.4
Santa Anita Dam00.041.182.483.53.583.58
San Gabriel Dam00.081.543.95.555.555.55
Morris Dam00.051.333.824.814.894.89
Big Dalton Dam00.081.32.873.974.014.01
Crysal Lake00.081.773.275.445.515.51
Opids Camp0000000
Sierra Madre City Yard00.021.342.342.962.962.96
Tanbark00.171.413.454.814.854.85
San Antonio Dam000000.010.06
Mill Creek000.380.761.171.171.17
Chilao00.010.420.951.181.231.23
Mt. Baldy00.231.593.064.384.474.47
Whitaker Peak00.010.070.891.261.261.26
Warm Springs00.020.21.452.472.752.75
Acton000.51.141.231.231.23
Camp 900.160.621.632.632.782.78








LA County San Gabriel Valley1H3H6H12H24H48H5D
LA City College 001.2322.562.642.64
Eagle Rock Reservoir0.010.031.62.813.863.93.9
Eaton Wash at Loftus00.011.342.653.643.653.65
Mt. Olive High School00.011.212.783.583.623.62
San Gabriel R. at VLY00.011.111.742.632.642.64
Eaton Dam00.041.052.473.193.233.23
Walnut CK S.B.0000000
Puddingstone DIV00.121.182.163.033.073.07
Santa Fe Dam00.071.142.493.313.343.34
Whittier Hills00.10.741.412.212.322.32
Claremont00.181.42.673.433.543.54

The heavy rainfall prompted evacuation warnings in not only Los Angeles County's recent burn scars — Eaton and Palisades fires — but also in Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. 

LA County's High Desert communities also saw rain but totals were less than an inch. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

