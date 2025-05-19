Heat advisory issued as Southern California prepares for temperatures above 90 degrees

Sunny weather could drive temperatures above 90 degrees for most of Southern California this week.

With the heat pushing through the region, KCAL News has declared a Next Weather Alert to help you prepare for the higher temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Tuesday through Friday.

Our meteorologists expect the hot weather to peak on Wednesday afternoon. It will mainly affect the Inland Empire and the non-coastal areas of Los Angeles County and Orange County. Residents in the inland deserts and valleys could also expect a two-day burst of heat.

Some inland neighborhoods could reach temperatures in the low 100s, especially on Wednesday afternoon. However, most places will hover around the 90s.

Fire danger will increase on Wednesday and Thursday, too. Temperatures are expected to drop by the end of the week.

The hot weather could elevate the risk of heat-related illness, especially for vulnerable populations.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include high body temperature, vomiting, dizziness, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin. Officials implore residents to call 911 if these symptoms appear. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.