Hans Christensen Middle School in Menifee closed Thursday due to social media threat

An Inland Empire middle school campus was closed Thursday after receiving threats of violence via social media.

Hans Christensen Middle School, located on Sherman Road in Menifee, announced the closure via a statement released to parents of the student body and social media.

"Earlier today, Principal Lyman informed the HCMS community of a threat of violence on social media that was specific only to HCMS," the statement read. "Due to the continued investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, HCMS will be closed on Thursday, June 2, 2022."

It also detailed that school officials were working closely with Menifee Police to monitor the situation and investigate the source of the threats.

Out of an abundance of caution, HCMS will be closed today, 6/2/22. The HCMS 8th Grade Awards Night is postponed to a later date. The Menifee PD is currently investigating the matter. All other MUSD schools remain open. For more info visit: https://t.co/LZhz3tnh6p pic.twitter.com/1DL2gEDX7j — Menifee USD (@MenifeeUSD) June 2, 2022

Students and teachers were expected to continue their school day through online learning.

As a result, the school opted to postpone their scheduled 8th Grade Awards Night ceremony.

Menifee Unified School District reported that all other schools under their jurisdiction would remain open.

It was still unclear whether in person classes would resume Friday.

This school closure is the latest in a troubling trend of local schools being affected by threats of violence after Canyon High School in Canyon Country canceled in-person classes for their final day of the school year due to troubling graffiti located on the wall of a school bathroom, Lake Elsinore Unified School District announced the postponement of several commencement ceremonies, Mater Dei high school was moved to online learning after learning of a credible threat and an arrest was made following threats made to Sierra Vista High School in Baldwin Park. Grant High School in Valley Glen was also placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a 16-year-old student was shot during a drive-by shooting.