Baldwin Park police arrest student for making violent threats against his own high school

Baldwin Park police arrested a high school student for making several threats of violence against his own school.

According to the Baldwin Park Police Department, the student made his first threat of explosive devices at the school on May 25, after classes had ended for the day. Authorities responded to the school with dogs trained to find explosives but no devices were found.

The suspect made more threats to Sierra Vista High School staff on Tuesday and with help from the FBI, detectives were able to identify the student.

Police later seized evidence from his home and arrested the student.