Watch CBS News
Local News

Baldwin Park police arrest student for making violent threats against his own high school

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (May 31 PM Edition) 02:10

Baldwin Park police arrested a high school student for making several threats of violence against his own school. 

According to the Baldwin Park Police Department, the student made his first threat of explosive devices at the school on May 25, after classes had ended for the day. Authorities responded to the school with dogs trained to find explosives but no devices were found. 

The suspect made more threats to Sierra Vista High School staff on Tuesday and with help from the FBI, detectives were able to identify the student. 

Police later seized evidence from his home and arrested the student. 

First published on May 31, 2022 / 9:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.