Canyon High School cancels last day of classes due to threats

Officials at Canyon High School in Canyon Country announced Wednesday that classes on the last day of school, Thursday, will be moved to an online format after threatening graffiti was discovered in a bathroom stall.

Principal Shellie Holcombe posted the safety message on the school's website, and said that administrators investigated and contacted law enforcement to assist in the situation.

"We are working closely with law enforcement to have an expanded presence on campus and in the neighborhood tomorrow. Since tomorrow is the last day of school and it wouldn't involve significant disruption to student schedules, we are opting to transition tomorrow's final exams for periods 2 and 7 to an online format. We are hoping that by doing so, we can calm anxious nerves as we head into summer break," the safety note read.

The message also said that all on-campus athletic activities and extracurricular activities have also been cancelled, though graduation rehearsal and graduation will continue as planned.

Holcombe applauded the fact that the threatening graffiti was reported, but added "that there are logical consequences that arise from the choice to make threatening comments - whether they be real or a misguided attempt at a joke."

Authorities at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's said they are aware of threats made toward the school and that deputies are working with William S. Hart School District to evaluate the situation. They will have an increased presence at both the Canyon High School campus and the graduation ceremony.

Anyone with information regarding the threat is asked to contact SCV Sheriff's Station at 661-260-4000 and school administrators. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org