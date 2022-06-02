Breaking: One student shot outside Grant High School in Valley Glen

Breaking: One student shot outside Grant High School in Valley Glenget the free app
The Los Angeles police responded to a shooting at Ulysses S. Grant High School in Valley Glen, located at 13000 Oxnard St.
Both LA School police and officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene, and believe the incident might have been gang related.
According to police, a male student was shot in the area of Oxnard St. and Coldwater Canyon, in front of the school, and was transported to Cedars Sinai in stable condition.
Authorities also reported that shots might have come from a vehicle and that units were searching for a green Honda Accord.
Police had streets in the area cordoned off while they investigated the incident and the school was locked down for an unknown duration.
Students were allowed to leave the campus at around 4:15 p.m.
Police later confirmed that the gunshot victim was a student.