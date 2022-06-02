Watch CBS News
Local News

Lake Elsinore Unified reschedules graduation amid security concern

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 1 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 1 PM Edition) 01:57

On Wednesday, the Lake Elsinore Unified School District rescheduled the graduation ceremony for three schools because of a security concern. 

The graduation for Valley Adult School, Ortega High School and Keith McCarthy Academy was originally scheduled for June 1. School district officials said the move was "out of an abundance of caution."

"Safety is our number one priority," officials said in a statement. "We will heighten our school security through this situation. It is important we remind all students that if they see something to say something."

First published on June 1, 2022 / 7:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.